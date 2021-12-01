Check out Microsoft’s Minesweeper-themed ugly holiday sweater

Have you ever wanted a Minesweeper ugly holiday sweater? Probably not, right?

Thanks to the Xbox Gear Shop, what was likely never your dream is now a reality. The surprisingly detailed holiday sweater features a Minesweeper level shaped like a Christmas tree, with mines taking on the role of snowflakes and classic Windows minimize and expand buttons.

Of course, there’s also the classic Windows logo in the top left corner of the front of the sweater.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has released an ugly holiday-themed sweater either. For example, last, the company dropped a holiday sweater based on MS Paint.

In Canada, the ugly Minesweeper holiday sweater costs $97.95, though as of right now, it’s currently sold out in all sizes.

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft Via: Windows Central