Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in December 2021

Every month, PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.

Now, the company has revealed what’s coming to the service to close out the year.

Notably, Godfall: Challenger Edition will be this month’s PS5 freebie, although it won’t be the full Godfall experience. That’s because the base game’s story content and Fire & Darkness expansion has been removed in favour of a trio of endgame modes that can be played in co-op. Godfall: Challenger Edition will also be free to PS Plus subscribers on PS4.

Meanwhile, the action-adventure game Lego DC Super-Villains and Dark Souls-esque action-RPG Mortal Shell round out the free PS4 games.

November’s free PlayStation Plus games will be offered until December 6th.

As well, October’s three free PS VR games — The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until They Fall — remain available until January 3rd.

