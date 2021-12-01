Nothing reveals new all-black Ear (1) colour

Nothing, a tech startup headed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has announced a new carbon-neutral, all-black edition of the Ear (1) wireless earbuds.

Meet ear (1) black edition. Dark. Elegant. And the same great sound.#ear1black — Nothing (@nothing) December 1, 2021

The new black edition brings a smoky matte black finish to the buds, while the basic design of the earbuds remains the same, with transparent stems and a transparent charging case with a matte black finish on the previously white painted elements.

Other than the colour change, “We kept everything else the same, from its cloud-like weight to the state-of-the-art Active Noise Cancellation,” reads Nothing’s blog post.

The new all-black buds are expected to go live on Nothing’s website 11am GMT/ 6am ET on December 13th for $129. Learn more here.

Image credit: Nothing

Source: Nothing