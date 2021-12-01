Check out the slate of holiday movies coming to Netflix and Crave

It’s the holiday season, and Netflix and Crave have added a slate of movies for you to consume a crazy amount of holiday content.

Don’t forget: last year on Boxing Day, Netflix revealed its own “cinematic holiday movie universe,” which has expanded even further this year with its new movies.

Here are the new Netflix holiday films:

The Claus Family (November 1st)

Love Hard (November 5th)

Father Christmas is Back (November 7th)

Christmas Flow (November 17th)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (November 18th)

Blown Away: Christmas (November 19th)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (November 23rd)

A Boy Called Christmas (November 24th)

Robin Robin (November 24th)

A Castle for Christmas (November 26th)

School of Chocolate (November 26th)

Elves November (28th)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (November 3oth)

Single All the Way (December 2nd)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 (December 3rd)

Shaun the Sleep: The Flight Before Christmas (December 3rd)

David and the Elves (December 6th)

StarBeam: Beaming the New Year (December 14th)

A Naija Christmas (December 16th)

Grumpy Christmas (December 21st)

1000 Miles from Christmas (December 24th)

You can check out everything coming to Netflix in December here. You can also take a look at holiday content here.

Here are some of the other holiday films/shows on Netflix

The Holiday

Holiday Rush

Holiday in the Wild

Fireplace for your Home

Holidate

Sugar Rush Christmas

Holiday Home with Mr. Christmas

The Holiday Calendar

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Christmas Inheritance

Operation Christmas Drop

A Christmas Prince

The Prince Switch

The Prince Switch: Switched Again

Mean Girls 😉

A Cinderella Story

Father Christmas is Back

Christmas Wedding Planner

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Jingle Jangle

Home for Christmas

Blown Away Christmas

Klaus

Deck the Halls

Elliott

Let It Snow

An Elf’s Story

My Christmas Inn

The Knight Before Christmas

Santa Girl

New holiday movies on Crave

Santa Inc: Season 1 (December 2nd)

A Christmas Carol (1951 B&W) (December 1st)

Bonacini’s Italian Christmas (December 3rd)

12 Gifts of Christmas (December 3rd)

Holmes for the Holidays (December 3rd)

Christmas with Bonacini (December 3rd)

Mary Makes it Easy: Mary Makes it Merry (December 3rd)

A Christmas Village Romance (December 3rd)

Christmas in Washington (December 3rd)

The Christmas Set Up (December 3rd)

A Christmas Clüsterfünke (December 10th)

Christmas Ever After (December 10th)

Dancing Through Christmas (December 10th)

Murder She Baked #2: A Plum Pudding Mystery (Christmas) (December 10th)

You Make It Feel Like Christmas (December 10th)

A Hot Holiday Mess (December 17th)

One Big Holiday Recipe (December 17th)

Spencer’s Holiday BBQ (December 17th)

An Ice Wine Christmas (December 17th)

A Snowy Christmas (December 17th)

Christmas is Cancelled (December 17th)

Coming Home for Christmas (December 17th)

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (December 17th)

Here are some of the holiday movies already on Crave

Four Christmases

The Beaverton Ruins Your Holiday Special

Mary’s Kitchen Crush: A Very Mary Holiday

One World Kitchen: Bakes the Holiday

One World Kitchen: Our Favourite Holiday Recipes

Celebration Double

Watts Up for the Holidays

Craftopia Holiday

Noël Country

The Christmas Ball

Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

A Christmas Carol

Christmas Encore

Christmas in Angel Falls

Christmas Lover’s Anonymous

Christmas Time in South Park

Deck the Halls

The Family Man

Jingle All the Way 2

12 Men of Christmas

Eight Crazy Nights

All Is Bright

Black Christmas

