Some 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) users are reporting charging issues

While Apple’s M1 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) has been widely praised by most for its thicker port-filled design and powerful ‘M1 Pro’ and ‘Max’ chips, it appears some users are experiencing charging issues.

As first reported by AppleInsider, several Reddit users are reporting that when their 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) is shut down completely, it doesn’t charge.

You can view the full Reddit post from ‘Trillionaire’ below:

According to the Reddit user, even after following Apple Support’s troubleshooting steps, the issue reappears after the 16-inch MacBook Pro is shut down. Apple seems to be aware of the issue based on a follow-up post by Trillionaire and is currently looking into a solution. A simple solution to the problem would be to charge the laptop while the display is open and not in sleep mode, but given the MacBook Pro (2021)’s expensive price tag, issues like this aren’t something owners should need to deal with.

It also appears that this charging problem only occurs with the 140W charger that comes with the 16-inch M1 Pro and M1 Max, which explains why the problem doesn’t affect the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021).

For what it’s worth, I haven’t encountered this issue with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) with an M1 Max chip that I’ve been using for the last few months, though this makes sense given it features a 96W charger. For more on the MacBook Pro 2021, check out my review of the laptop.

Have you run into this charging issue with your 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Reddit (Trillionaire) Via: AppleInsider