GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale offers Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $19.99

Now that ‘Black Friday’ is behind us, retailers are shifting their attention to Cyber Monday.

GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale offers several notable deals, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortal’s Fenyx Rising for $19.99. The sale starts at 12:01 ET on November 29th.

Below are all of GameStop’s various Cyber Monday offers:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: $19.99

Immortal’s Fenyx Rising: $19.99

Use PlayStation 5 controllers: $69.99

Resident Evil Village: $59.99

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: $30 off

$5 off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription Direct links will be added to the above items when they appear on GameStop’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: @Lbabinz

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.