GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale offers Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $19.99

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is $30 off

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Nov 28, 20216:55 PM EST
Now that ‘Black Friday’ is behind us, retailers are shifting their attention to Cyber Monday.

GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale offers several notable deals, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortal’s Fenyx Rising for $19.99. The sale starts at 12:01 ET on November 29th.

Below are all of GameStop’s various Cyber Monday offers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: $19.99
  • Immortal’s Fenyx Rising: $19.99
  • Use PlayStation 5 controllers: $69.99
  • Resident Evil Village: $59.99
  • Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: $30 off
  • $5 off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription

