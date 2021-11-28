PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be in stock at GameStop tomorrow at 10am

In what will likely go down as one of the last significant drops for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X before the holiday season officially begins, EB Games GameStop has confirmed that it will restock both consoles online at 10am ET/7am PT on November 29th.

As always, if you’re trying to get your hands on Sony’s or Microsoft’s respective current-generation system, you’ll need to move fast. In the past, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have sold out in a matter of minutes.

We will be restocking limited quantities of Playstation 5 Digital console bundles Cyber Monday at 10 am ET, online only! These bundles include an additional controller, and a Biogenik Controller Charge Stand! pic.twitter.com/F6xLrcNK1j — GameStop Canada 🎮 (@GameStopCanada) November 28, 2021

We will be restocking limited quantities of Xbox Series X console bundles Cyber Monday at 10 am ET, online only! These bundles include an additional controller, and Forza Horizon 5! pic.twitter.com/eMrar0jREB — GameStop Canada 🎮 (@GameStopCanada) November 28, 2021

Further, this is one of the first times that GameStop plans to restock the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 online at the same time, which seems like a questionable decision given the retailer’s website has been unable to handle console restocks in the past.

It’s important to note that the PlayStation 5 bundle includes a gamepad charger and an extra DualSense controller. There’s also another bundle that features two DualSense gamepads and a $30 off Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. On the Xbox Series X side, the bundle includes an extra controller and Forza Horizon 5.

It’s unclear how much these bundles will cost, but the standard disc version of the PlayStation 5 costs $629 and the Xbox Series X starts at $599. This story will be updated with direct links to purchase these bundles when they’re available.

This story will be updated when the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have sold out.

Source: @GameStopCanada, (2) Via: @lbabinz