Riot hosting 2022 League of Legends World Championship semifinals in Toronto

Riot Games revealed its multi-city tour for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, which will see the semifinals hosted in Toronto, Ontario.

Often called ‘Worlds,’ Riot’s premier esports event will return to North America for the first time since 2016. However, this time around, Riot will host a multinational Worlds with first-time stops in Mexico and Canada ahead of the finals in San Francisco, California.

The 2022 Worlds event will include play-ins in Mexico City, Mexico, groups and quarterfinals in New York City, the semifinals in Toronto and then the finals in San Francisco.

Riot made the announcement at a press conference at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday ahead of the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors NBA game. Both teams’ home arenas — the Chase Center and the Scotiabank Arena — will host the finals and semifinals respectively. The Chase Center will be the 10th unique arena to hold a Worlds final.

The 2021 Worlds Finals took place at Laugardalshöll Sport Center in Reykjavík, Iceland. Before that, Worlds was held at the SAIC Motor Pudong Arena in China (2020), AccorHotels Arena in Paris (2019) and the Incheon Munhak Stadium in Incheon, South Korea (2018).

Image credit: Riot