Ubisoft Store Black Friday sale has games up to 80 percent off

Ubisoft launched its Black Friday sales on the Ubisoft Store, discounting games by up to 80 percent. Plus, the company’s offering an additional 20 percent off your cart with the BF20 promo code.

Plus, Ubisoft’s giving away Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for free until November 25th – you can grab it here.

We’ve picked out some of the highlight offers and included them below:

You can check out all the Black Friday deals at Ubisoft here.

Image credit: Ubisoft