Get up to $200 in Google credits with purchase of Samsung devices

Google and Samsung have teamed up for a new holiday deal.

When you purchase a Galaxy smartwatch, phone or tablet you also get free Google Play Credit, as outlined below:

To get the promotion you have to purchase one of those above devices between November 19th and December 9th. You then have to register your new device to your Samsung Account and opt-in for the offer by December 20th.

You will receive a code by email once these steps are complete and verified. Once all of that is complete, you have until Aug. 31, 2022, to add it to your Google account in the Google Play store.

These deals are available until December 9th.

