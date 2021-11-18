Vidéotron offering up to $150 credit on select plans for Black Friday

Vidéotron’s Black Friday deals are here with discounts on phones, internet packages and more.
To start, the carrier is offering a $150 welcome credit if you get the ‘All-Inclusive plan, or a $75 credit with a 4GB, 10GB or 15GB plan.
Some of the other deals and promotions are highlighted below:
- Helix Unlimited 100 Internet – $65/mo (save $24/mo)
- Helix TV Light and Unlimited 100 Internet – $89/mo (save $46/mo)
- Get $100 off accessories when you sign up for an ‘All-Inclusive’ plan
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $0 down, $10/mo for device on select plans with ‘Take-Back Credit’ (save $29.50/mo)
- Samsung Galaxy A52 – $0 down, $15/mo for device on select plans (save $12.50/mo)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – $0 down, $25.50/mo for device on select plans with Take-Back Credit (save $27/mo)
- Google Pixel 6 – $0 down, $25/mo for device on select plans (save $8.25/mo)
- iPhone 13 mini – $0 down, $26.50/mo for device on select plans with Take-Back Credit (save $12.90/mo)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down, $42/mo for device on select plans with Take-Back Credit (save $22.50/mo)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 – $0 down, $25.50/mo for device on select plans with Take-Back Credit (save $21.50/mo)
Vidéotron’s Take-Back Credit applies a discount to the monthly cost customers pay for their phone if they agree to return the device after 24 months. You can learn more here.
You can check out all of Vidéotron’s Black Friday deals here. Alternatively, MobileSyrup’s round-up of carrier deals could help you find some excellent Black Friday offers at various Canadian carriers.