PS5 DualSense support comes to Android PlayStation Remote Play app

PlayStation’s Remote Play app on Android now supports the PS5’s DualSense controller.

This functionality rolled out on the iOS version of the app earlier this year. It’s important to note that it’s currently only available through the Android app on phones running Android 12.

With the DualSense, Android 12 users can take advantage of the controller’s unique adaptive triggers and haptic feedback in supported games.

Further, the Remote Play app update also adds touchpad, motion sensor, rumble and battery indicator support for the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller. This, too, is exclusive to Android 12 users, although general DualShock 4 compatibility remains for previous Android generations.

The PlayStation Remote Play app can be downloaded from the Play Store here.