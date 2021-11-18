SaskTel’s Black Friday sale offers new customers $240 in savings over two years

Saskatchewan-based carrier SaskTel’s latest ‘Black Friday’ sale offers savings on several different accessories and plans. These Black Friday offers are available from November 18th to 29th.

New customers that activate a wireless service on a 2-year voice and data plan can save $10 off a wireless plan for 24 months. This is applicable to bring your own device customers, those looking to buy a device outright and new handset purchases with a plan.

Existing customers can save $10 off for 12 months when upgrading their device on a two-year voice and data plan.

Another Black Friday promotion lets users save 20 percent when buying two more or cases, screen protectors or chargers. You can also grab deals on Black Friday on Samsung Watches, Galaxy Buds 2, portable speakers, earbuds and more.

Source: SaskTel