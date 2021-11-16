Best Buy drops massive list of Black Friday deals

We’ve already seen plenty of “early Black Friday” deals stream in from Canadian tech retailers, but it’s safe to assume most are saving some of the best deals until closer to the big day.

Best Buy is no exception, but even though their massive Black Friday sale doesn’t officially launch until Friday, November 19, we’ve got the scoop on some of the best discounts you’ll find.

For the inside scoop, here are 30 of the best discounts from Best Buy, all of which will be live on Friday, November 19th. Be sure to check back before stock runs out.

Of course, if you can’t wait until the 19th, check out Best Buy’s Best the Rush sale, which is currently ongoing.

Samsung 70-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV for $899.99 (save $400)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $1,999.99 (save $1,000)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK 2TB Gaming PC for $2,099.99 (save $400)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK 1TB Gaming PC for $1,699.99 (save $100)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $70)

Dell 31.5-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 2ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 (save $300)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $140)

DJI Air 2S Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo with Camera & Controller for $1,619.99 (save $80)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop for $599.99 (save $150)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop for $549.99 (save $180)

HP 14-inch Laptop – Natural Silver for $449.99 (save $130)

LG XBOOM ON7 Bluetooth Party System for $349.99 (save $250)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $189.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera for $379.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $249.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $199.99 (save $100)

Theragun Elite Bluetooth Handheld Percussive Massage Device for $399.99 (save $150)

ASUS 6-Stream Wireless AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $199.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB Android Tablet for $349.99 (save $40)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $399.99 (save $30)

Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $329.99 (save $20)

Samsung HW-Q60T 360-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $349.99 (save $350)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6.8″ Digital eReader with Touchscreen for $114.99 (save $35)

Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) for $29.99 (save $10)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $30)

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer for $179.99 (save $50)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 (save $30)

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $269.99 (save $150)

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym for $798.99 (save $700)

Segway Ninebot KickScooter G30P MAX Electric Scooter for $999.99 (save $200)

