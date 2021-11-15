GameStop is offering up to $300 trade-in value on last-gen consoles

EB Games’ GameStop’s latest promotion offers up to $300 in trade-in value on select PlayStation 4 consoles and up to $200 on select Xbox One consoles.

Below are all of the trade-in values:

PS4 Pro Console 1TB: $300

PS4 Slim 1TB: $250

PS4 Slim Console 500GB: $250

Xbox One X Console 1TB: $250

PS4 Original Console 500GB: $200

Xbox One S Console 2TB: $200

Xbox One S Console 1TB: $200

Xbox One S 500GB: $200

Unfortunately, this excludes the Xbox One S Digital Console. The deal is in-store only and can’t be combined with other trade offers. Hardware must have all the necessary components for the trade, and can’t be tampered with, says GameStop.

You’ll also get a gift card from your trade-in, so don’t expect any cash. This deal ends on November 28th.

