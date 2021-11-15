Freedom promo plan offers 1.5GB of data for $19

Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile is offering a 1.5GB promotional plan with unlimited talk and text for $19 per month.

Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘TH3R,’ the plan regularly costs $29/month, but the promotion includes two $5 digital discounts, taking the plan’s price down to $19/month.

If you activate a new line with Freedom, you get a $5 discount per month, and customers who sign up for Freedom’s Auto Pay pre-authorized payments system can get an additional $5 off per month, effectively taking the $29 plan’s price down to $19 per month.

Similarly, Freedom has a second prepaid plan with 3GB of data and unlimited talk and text for $29 per month. The plan regularly costs $39 but is available for $29 per month with the digital discounts.

It’s worth noting that a one-time $10 activation fee will be applied to your balance. Learn more about the prepaid plans here.

Image credit: Freedom Mobile

Source: RedFlagDeals