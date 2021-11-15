Microsoft adds over 70 Xbox and Xbox 360 games to backwards compatible lineup

During Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox stream, the tech giant confirmed that it will add over 70 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games to its fast-growing backwards compatibility lineup.

All backwards compatible titles will feature Auto HDR, with some also offering improved resolutions. Eleven games will offer FPS boost, and the feature is being added to 26 existing backwards compatible titles. Finally, Microsoft says it’s bringing FPS boost to Xbox Cloud Gaming titles, including Fallout 76 and Fallout 4.

Some of the key new standouts in the backwards compatible lineup include the entire Max Payne series, F.E.A.R, the Skate franchise and more. New original Xbox titles include Dead of Alive Ultimate, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II, Star Wars: Starfighter, Otogi and more.

Similar to past backwards compatible titles, games can be played from their disc or digitally, and if you don’t already own the titles, they’re now available in the Microsoft Store.

Breaking things down further, backwards compatible games will feature a 4x resolution increase on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X, a 3x resolution increase with the Xbox Series S and a 2x increase with the Xbox One S and Xbox One.

New FPS boost titles include F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin, F.E.A.R. 3, Binary Domain and Nier, with the existing list featuring Gears of War franchise, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Dragon Age: Origins, Dead Space 2 & 3, Alan Wake and Sonic Generations.

Below is a full list of the titles that are part of this latest backwards compatibility update:

New backwards compatible titles

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender — The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV™ Untamed

Nier

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

FPS boost

Alan Wake

Assassin’s Creed

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Darksiders

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Disney’s Chicken LIttle

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 3

Fable Anniversary

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Kameo: Elements of Power

Lego: The Lord of the Rings

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror’s Edge

Nier

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Rock of Ages

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic Generations

Sonic Unleashed

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Xbox Cloud Gaming – FPS boost

Battlefield 4

Beholder Complete Edition

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Origins

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Evil Within 2

Fable Anniversary

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

The Gardens Between

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Halo Wars 2

Kameo: Elements of Power

MotoGP 20

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Prey

ReCore

Shadow Warrior 2

Steep

Titanfall 2

Two Point Hospital

Wasteland 3

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Image credit: Xbox