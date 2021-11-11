There reportedly won’t be a new Pixelbook in 2022

Pixelbook lovers are sure to be pretty disappointed by this news.

At a Qualcomm press event, Google’s retail partner manager for Chromebooks, Chrys Tsolaki, offered insight into the future of the Pixelbook line.

When asked about Google’s next Pixelbook, Tsolakisaid “Next year [2022] there won’t be anything coming. In the future, I don’t know.”

While it’s possible that Google could launch a Pixelbook in 2023, that’s still a quite a while away. I’m surprised that we won’t be seeing a Tensor chip-powered Pixelbook next year.

Currently, the only Pixelbook you can purchase from Google is the Pixelbook Go, which the company launched alongside the Pixel 4 and 4 XL back in 2019.

