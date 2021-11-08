These 13 Marvel movies on Disney+ are getting the IMAX treatment

Disney has announced that on November 12th, the day formally known as Disney+ Day, it will be adding an enhanced IMAX aspect ratio for 13 Marvel movies, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The new 1.90:1 IMAX aspect ratio covers 26 percent more screen real estate than the standard 2.35:1 widescreen format in Marvel flicks, conveniently getting rid of the extra black bars around the borders.

Here are all the IMAX Enhanced films arriving on Disney+ on November 12th:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2

Iron Man

Thor Ragnarok

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Disney also announced that in the future, IMAX Enhanced formatting will bring with it immersive DTS (Digital Theater Systems) audio along with Dolby Vision, HDR10, 4K and Dolby Atmos Sound.

For more on Disney+ Day, read what’s hitting the service on that day here. Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for full coverage.

Source: Disney