Telus reports 135,000 mobile phone net additions in Q3 2021 earnings

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus announced its Q3 2021 earnings on November 5th, reporting 135,000 mobile phone net additions.

The number marked an increase of 24,000 from the same period last year and was part of the company’s overall 320,000 total net additions, up 43,000 from last year. That also included 46,000 internet net additions, 10,000 TV net additions, 30,000 security net additions and 110,000 connected device net additions. Telus characterizes connected devices as anything other than a mobile phone with a SIM or IMEI — for example, tablets, internet keys, internet of things (IoT) devices, wearables and more.

However, Telus also reported 11,000 net losses of residential voice subscribers in Q3, up from 8,000 in 2020. The company noted that fixed voice services revenue decreased by $14 million in Q3 2021 but says it mitigated losses through product bundles and “successful retention efforts.”

Telus’ mobile phone churn rate came in at 0.90 percent in Q3 2021, down from 0.99 percent in Q3 2020.

Telus reported Average billing per user (ABPU) was $70.99. Further, the company said it was “relatively unchanged” compared to the same time last year. Similarly, Telus reported average revenue per user (ARPU) at $58.13 in Q3 2021, again “relatively unchanged” from the same time last year.

Finally, the carrier reported consolidated operating revenue of $4.3 billion, up 6.8 percent. Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 7.6 percent to $1.5 billion.

Source: Telus