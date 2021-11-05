These leaked live photos give us our best look yet at Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra

Thanks to FrontPageTech (Jon Prosser), we’re finally getting our first look at real-life photographs of Samsung’s still-yet-to-be-announced Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The handset will sport what looks like a matte finish back panel, six cutouts for its main cameras, laser autofocus and an LED flash. The smartphone also doesn’t seem to include a massive camera bump, which is a notable departure from the S21 Ultra’s design. Additionally, there’s an S Pen holder on the left side of the S22.

Further, it looks like the handset will be relatively thick, which makes sense given it features an S Pen storage compartment.

The S22 Ultra will sport a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens and a 10-megapixel periscope shooter with 10x zoom. The handset also seems to feature a curved display based on these leaked images.

Additionally, Prosser says he confirmed the S22 Ultra’s model number alongside reliable leaker Max Winebach to verify that this is actually S22 Ultra.

Lastly, according to Prosser, the S22 Ultra will launch in January, which is in line with when Samsung typically launches its flagship ‘S’ series devices.

Image Credit: FrontPageTech

Source: FrontPageTech