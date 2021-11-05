Nvidia reveals upcoming GeForce Now additions for November

Nvidia has just announced the 17 games it will be adding to its GeForce Now cloud streaming service over the course of November.

Check out games releasing this week below and scroll further to check titles releasing later in November:

Releasing this week

Recipe For Disaster (new game launch on Steam)

Let’s Build a Zoo (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Age of Darkness: Final Stand (Steam)

Road Redemption (Steam)

Releasing later in November

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.

Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.

