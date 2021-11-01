Zoomer Wireless is offering 9GB for $45 and more

Zoomer Wireless, a B.C.-based telecom that provides wireless services targeted at older adults, is offering a new promotion.

These new offers include the following:

9GB/$45

6GB/$36

14GB/$76.50 for two lines

The carrier’s plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling minutes, unlimited incoming text, call display, call waiting, conference calling, name display and mini voicemail.

This is for Bring Your Own Device users and comes with a CARP membership, an advocacy group for older Canadians that promotes equitable access to health care, financial security and more.

All plans also come with a ZoomerMag subscription.

You can check out the deals, here.