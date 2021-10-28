Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now available in Canada

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now available at Google’s Store, carriers and retailers like Best Buy across Canada.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cost $799 and $1,179 in Canada, respectively, directly through Google (the smartphone is likely sold out).

Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6 Pro Display 6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate 6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Tensor Tensor RAM 12GB of RAM 12GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm Weight Rear Facing Camera 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 11.1-megapixel 11.1-megapixel OS Android 12 Android 12 Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G LTE/ 5G Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date October 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 Misc Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance Display Pixel 6 Pro 6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate Pixel 6 Pro 6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Pixel 6 Pro Tensor Pixel 6 Pro Tensor RAM Pixel 6 Pro 12GB of RAM Pixel 6 Pro 12GB of RAM Storage Pixel 6 Pro 128GB, 256GB Pixel 6 Pro 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) Pixel 6 Pro 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm Pixel 6 Pro 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm Weight Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6 Pro Rear Facing Camera Pixel 6 Pro 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Pixel 6 Pro 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera Pixel 6 Pro 11.1-megapixel Pixel 6 Pro 11.1-megapixel OS Pixel 6 Pro Android 12 Pixel 6 Pro Android 12 Battery Pixel 6 Pro 5,000mAh Pixel 6 Pro 5,000mAh Network Connectivity Pixel 6 Pro LTE/ 5G Pixel 6 Pro LTE/ 5G Sensors Pixel 6 Pro Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Pixel 6 Pro Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Pixel 6 Pro Nano SIM, eSIM Pixel 6 Pro Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date Pixel 6 Pro October 28, 2021 Pixel 6 Pro October 28, 2021 Misc Pixel 6 Pro Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance Pixel 6 Pro Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance

For those not interested in getting the latest Google flagship from Google itself, you can purchase the phones from various Canadian carriers (we’re still waiting on Bell’s Carrier pricing).

You can check out our full reviews for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on MobileSyrup, alongside our video about Real Tone.

Additionally, you can check out carrier pricing, here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.