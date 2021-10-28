fbpx
Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now available in Canada

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cost $799 and $1,179 in Canada respectively

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 28, 20218:01 AM EDT
Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now available at Google’s Store, carriers and retailers like Best Buy across Canada.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cost $799 and $1,179 in Canada, respectively, directly through Google (the smartphone is likely sold out).

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6 Pro

Display

6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate

6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor

Tensor

Tensor

RAM

12GB of RAM

12GB of RAM

Storage

128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm

163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm

Weight

Rear Facing Camera

50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)

50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Facing Camera

11.1-megapixel

11.1-megapixel

OS

Android 12

Android 12

Battery

5,000mAh

5,000mAh

Network Connectivity

LTE/ 5G

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

October 28, 2021

October 28, 2021

Misc

Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance

Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance

For those not interested in getting the latest Google flagship from Google itself, you can purchase the phones from various Canadian carriers (we’re still waiting on Bell’s Carrier pricing).

You can check out our full reviews for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on MobileSyrup, alongside our video about Real Tone.

Additionally, you can check out carrier pricing, here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

