Microsoft says its increasing availability of Windows 11 to more devices

Microsoft will start pushing the Windows 11 update out to more devices.

The newest version of Windows became available to a limited number of mostly new devices on October 4th. At least, that was the case for those wanting to take the easy route and simply click an ‘Install’ button — there were (and still are) several ways to manually update your PC if you want to get Windows 11 as soon as possible.

Microsoft chose to roll out Windows 11 slowly to devices to make sure that those updating had a good experience. Now, the company says it has “increased” the availability of Windows 11. Further, it’s “leveraging our latest generation machine learning model to offer the upgrade to an expanded set of eligible devices.”

All that means is if you want to update to Windows 11 but haven’t yet, you might be able to get the update now by heading to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and checking for an update.

If the update doesn’t become available for you in the coming days and you’re sick of waiting, you can also take matters into your own hands and start the process manually if your computer hardware is compatible with the update. You can read more about that here.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge