Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro release today, but good luck getting one

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the company’s latest and likely most anticipated flagship in years, is already difficult to purchase.

In the U.S., the Google Store released a notice today stating that the Pixel 6 Pro may be out of stock or have long delivery times, according to 9to5Google.

The Canadian Google Store, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to feature the same notification. However, when you buy a Pixel 6 device, delivery dates have been pushed back considerably.

With the ‘Stormy Black’ Pixel 6, Google’s delivery estimate states November 23rd, which is almost a month out. Some of the other Pixel 6 models are just plain sold out, such as the Pixel 6 128GB in ‘Sorta Seafoam’ or the ‘Kinda Coral’ iteration. The 256GB ‘Sorta Seafoam’ model seems to be the best bet as it’s starting to ship on November 8th.

The Pixel 6 Pro is another matter entirely. It seems the earliest you can get a Pixel 6 Pro is December 14th for the ‘Cloudy White’ model. The 128GB ‘Stormy Black’ won’t ship out until December 30th and the ‘Sorta Sunny’ Pixel 6 Pro has a January 18th shipping date. Additionally, the 256GB ‘Stormy Black’ 6 Pro is entirely sold out.

However, the Pixel 6 is easier to purchase at Best Buy. While the device is sold out in-store, you can purchase it online. That said, the Pixel 6 Pro is sold out at the retailer.

It’s likely Canadian carriers will suffer from similar stock issues. You can check out the Pixel 6/6 Pro’s Canadian carrier availability list, here.

With all of this in mind, unless you pre-ordered a Pixel 6 series device, it’s unlikely you’ll receive it soon.

To learn more about the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, check out our reviews of the devices.

Via: 9to5Google