Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in November 2021

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in November 2021.
This is a particularly big month for Disney+, as November 12th marks ‘Disney+ Day,’ the company’s inaugural celebration of the service. In addition to releasing new content like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2) and a Boba Fett documentary special, Disney+ Day will also reveal new information about upcoming Disney+ titles from a variety of Disney brands, including Marvel. This will be streamed on Disney+ itself.
For now, though, see below for the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in November:
November 3rd
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 11) [Disney+ Star]
- Deadpool 2 [Disney+ Star]
- Jojo Rabbit [Disney+ Star]
November 5th
- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
November 12th
- Ciao Alberto (short) [Disney+ Original]
- Dopesick (series premiere) [Star Original]
- Enchanted
- Entrelazados (series premiere, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]
- Feast (Short) [Disney+ Original]
- Frozen Fever (Short) [Disney+ Original]
- Get A Horse! (Short) [Disney+ Original]
- Jungle Cruise
- Home Sweet Home Alone (series premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- The Little Matchgirl (short)
- Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special — explores the “past, present and future” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- New The Simpsons short [Disney+ Original]
- Olaf Presents (all episodes) [Disney+ Original]
- Paperman (Short) [Disney+ Original]
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Tangled Ever After (short) [Disney+ Original]
- Tick Tock Tale (short) [Disney+ Original]
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett [Disney+ Original]
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2 premiere, first five episodes) [Disney+ Original]
November 17th
- Dollface (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
- Fancy Nancy (Season 3)
- Marvel’s Hit Monkey (series premiere) [Star Original]
November 19th
- Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
- Mission to the Sun
- 20/20: The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World
November 22nd
- Solar Opposites Christmas Special [Star Original]
November 24th
- Hawkeye (series premiere, first two episodes) [Disney+ Original]
November 25th
- The Beatles: Get Back (Part 1) [Disney+ Original]
November 26th
- The Beatles: Get Back (Part 2)
- Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Ernest Saves Christmas
November 27th
- The Beatles: Get Back (Part 3) [Disney+ Original]
It’s important to note that Star content is typically more adult-oriented fare from Hulu and other Disney-owned brands. If you’re looking to keep Disney+ family-friendly for your kids, you can read more on parental controls here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
