Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in November 2021

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in November 2021.

This is a particularly big month for Disney+, as November 12th marks ‘Disney+ Day,’ the company’s inaugural celebration of the service. In addition to releasing new content like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2) and a Boba Fett documentary special, Disney+ Day will also reveal new information about upcoming Disney+ titles from a variety of Disney brands, including Marvel. This will be streamed on Disney+ itself.

For now, though, see below for the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in November:

November 3rd

Bob’s Burgers (Season 11) [Disney+ Star]

Deadpool 2 [Disney+ Star]

Jojo Rabbit [Disney+ Star]

November 5th

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

November 12th

Ciao Alberto (short) [Disney+ Original]

Dopesick (series premiere) [Star Original]

Enchanted

Entrelazados (series premiere, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]

Feast (Short) [Disney+ Original]

Frozen Fever (Short) [Disney+ Original]

Get A Horse! (Short) [Disney+ Original]

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone (series premiere) [Disney+ Original]

The Little Matchgirl (short)

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special — explores the “past, present and future” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

New The Simpsons short [Disney+ Original]

Olaf Presents (all episodes) [Disney+ Original]

Paperman (Short) [Disney+ Original]

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tangled Ever After (short) [Disney+ Original]

Tick Tock Tale (short) [Disney+ Original]

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett [Disney+ Original]

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2 premiere, first five episodes) [Disney+ Original]

November 17th

Dollface (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]

Fancy Nancy (Season 3)

Marvel’s Hit Monkey (series premiere) [Star Original]

November 19th

Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

Mission to the Sun

20/20: The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World

November 22nd

Solar Opposites Christmas Special [Star Original]

November 24th

Hawkeye (series premiere, first two episodes) [Disney+ Original]

November 25th

The Beatles: Get Back (Part 1) [Disney+ Original]

November 26th

The Beatles: Get Back (Part 2)

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

November 27th

The Beatles: Get Back (Part 3) [Disney+ Original]

It’s important to note that Star content is typically more adult-oriented fare from Hulu and other Disney-owned brands. If you’re looking to keep Disney+ family-friendly for your kids, you can read more on parental controls here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in October here.

Image credit: Marvel Studios