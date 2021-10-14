fbpx
Monument Valley 2 ‘The Lost Forest’ chapter launches four years post launch

The new chapter adds 'four intimate scenes,' according to the developer

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 14, 20216:29 PM EDT
Monument Valley 2 is a puzzle game that launched back in 2017. Four years later, developer ustwo games has launched a new chapter to the game called The Lost Forest.

The special chapter has been released to help protect trees as part of the company’s contribution to the ‘Playing For The Planet Green Game Jam.’

The Lost Forest brings “four intimate scenes,” as the company hopes that it will inspire folk to sign the Play4Forests petition.

Monument Valley 2′s puzzles were influenced by M.C. Escher and provide complexity as well as a sense of accomplishment after beating each level.

The game has received accolades from a few award ceremonies, including Best Mobile Game at the 2017 Game Awards and Best Puzzle Game at the 2018 Webby Awards.

The game is available on Android and iOS.

Source: ustwo games

