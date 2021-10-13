New report ranks Canada 28th globally for best mobile experience

Canada is leading North America in offering consumers solid mobile internet connections, according to a new report.

Tutela’s newly released 2021 Global State of Mobile Experience report ranked Canada 28th globally with a 72.15 percent score in the ‘Best Mobile Experience’ category.

Canada topped the United States’s 70.71 percent score, which placed our neighbours to the south just out of the top 30 in 31st place, as well as Mexico, which ranked in at 62nd place with a 51.16 percent score.

The mobile experience score was calculated by taking the percent of tests “where a mobile connection was good enough for the most demanding popular apps (including HD video group calls and 1080p video streaming).”

According to the report, the top five countries for mobile experience are Denmark, Finland, South Korea, Netherlands and Austria, with Denmark outscoring the other four across the board.

Tutela describes itself as an “independent crowdsourced data company with a global panel of over 300 million smartphone users.”

Last year’s 2020 Tutela global report saw Canada taking 4th place internationally in the ‘Mobile Download Speeds’ category for its highest average download speeds of 29.9Mbps.

In March 2021, Tutela also released a Canada-specific report that ranked Telus as the country’s best mobile experience provider.

Meanwhile, this past September, Opensignal named Rogers, Bell and Telus as global leaders in 5G gaming.

Image credit: Pexels, Tutela

Source: Tutela