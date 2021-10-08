Leaked Pixel 6 Pro teardown videos show off the smartphone’s insides

Even though Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro haven’t yet officially been revealed, we know nearly everything about the pair of upcoming smartphones.

Taking things a step further, two videos posted to YouTube today go so far as to show off what the Pixel 6 Pro looks like inside, how to take it apart and how to put it back together.

The images, which likely were never intended to be released publically and seem to be related to manufacturing at a warehouse, don’t include voiceovers and feature low-quality text, graphics and music (those are some sick royalty-free guitar riffs though). Still, they give an unpreceded look at the inside of Google’s upcoming flagship smartphone well before iFixit inevitably tears it to pieces in a few weeks.

The videos also reveal a few facts about the smartphones that Google hasn’t confirmed yet, including that there are mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G versions of the device. We’ll likely get the sub-6GHz version of the Pixel 6 Pro in Canada given mmWave 5G isn’t available here. The videos also reveal that the Pixel 6 Pro features an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip connector.

So far, we know Google will include a custom ‘Tensor’ processor in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and that each phone will come in three colour options.

Further, the Pixel 6 Pro will feature three cameras, including a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 will only include two cameras and no telephoto lens.

Here's a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor – the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel. Meet:

📱 #Pixel6

📱 #Pixel6 Pro Both are coming later this year. We’ll tell you a little about them in this 🧵 👇 (1/13) pic.twitter.com/SRhzvRA7WC — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021

Google will reveal the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro during an October 19th event.

Source: Zeus Olympus (YouTube) (2) Via: 9to5Google