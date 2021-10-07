Jabra’s parent company GN Store Nord acquires SteelSeries

GN Store Nord, Jabra’s parent company, has announced that it’s acquired the global gaming peripheral-maker SteelSeries in a move to enter the gaming industry.

The deal, which is estimated to be worth $1.24 billion, is expected to help GN get to a “very strong position in the attractive upscale gaming gear market and expands its position in the premium audio market.”

SteelSeries and fellow GN subsidiary Jabra both have their audio product research. There should be some potential for sharing and boosting research and development for both company’s audio products, which range from budget Bluetooth headphones to high-end gaming headsets and more.

“The fit is perfect as we both share a relentless drive for creating cutting-edge technology to delight our customers,” says Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries. “We see great upside in leveraging each organization’s unique strengths to build an even more formidable, unified company.”

Both company’s stated that SteelSeries will continue to be its own identity and “will continue to be run by the same leadership team and organization that’s driving it now.”

GN Store Nord’s SteelSeries’ acquisition is scheduled to close “by the beginning of 2022,” subject to regulatory approvals.

Source: GN Store Nord