TCL patent reveals detachable smartphone camera module

The China National Intellectual Property Administration has published a TCL patent that shows off a weird smartphone with a removable camera setup.

The patent, first spotted by LetsGoDigital, shows off what looks like a normal-looking smartphone at first. However, it seems like you can remove its dual-camera housing and attach it to the side of the handset.

The image included in the patent shows off a phone with very thin edges and no front-facing selfie camera.

The patent outlines how two small connectors attach the camera module to the side of the device’s edges, allowing users to take selfies. This probably wouldn’t be great if you’re like me and like taking selfies. Being forced to move the camera constantly could get frustrating quickly, but if you’re someone who doesn’t care about your smartphone’s front-facing shooter, I can see this being a decent solution.

It’s unclear whether these cameras can also be used on their own when not connected to the smartphone. The patent was published and approved on September 28th.

In the past, TCL has shown off a ‘Fold ‘n Roll’ smartphone and a foldable that could have been the competitor to the Z Flip 3. As always, it’s important to note that this is just a patent and that this technology could never make its way into a TCL smartphone.

Source: LetsGoDigital