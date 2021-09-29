Rogers rolls out new security and monitoring features to Ignite Wifi Hub app

Toronto-based national telecom Rogers announced new features coming to its ‘Ignite WiFi Hub’ app that the internet service provider (ISP) says will help improve control over home Wi-Fi.

The first of the new features is ‘Active Time Details.’ It allows customers to access an activity summary for each user profile and see time spent on popular apps and websites while that profile’s connected to home Wi-Fi.

Rogers indicated the feature would be helpful for parents in managing kids’ online activity and time.

The other new feature, ‘Advanced Security,’ can protect customers’ data and devices by continuously monitoring the Wi-Fi network for suspicious activity. If Advanced Security detects suspicious activity, it can block it in real-time and provide alerts to users to help address potential issues.

Rogers says Advanced Security can analyze activity sent through the ‘Ignite WiFi Gateway’ and complements traditional antivirus software with “intelligent cyberthreat protection for all the connected devices” in a home.

These new features join other existing capabilities of Rogers’ Ignite WiFi Hub app, such as personalized connection profiles for family members. Other features include the ability to see who’s online at home from the app, an easy way to check or reset the Wi-Fi password and optimization tools to maximize Wi-Fi performance.

To make use of these features, customers need the free Ignite Wifi Hub app (available on the Play Store and App Store), as well as an Ignite internet package from Rogers with an Ignite Wifi Gateway modem.

Source: Rogers