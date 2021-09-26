Here’s how to invite Android friends to a FaceTime call on iOS 15

With the introduction of iOS 15, FaceTime calls have gained significant new features, including a ‘Microphone Mode’ with voice isolation/wide spectrum and a ‘Portrait Mode’ that blurs whatever is in your background.

However, the most notable feature is Android FaceTime support.

Similar to how Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex work, Apple’s FaceTime too now allows you to create a shareable link for others to join, no matter what platform they’re on.

The new feature will enable friends, family or colleagues who do not have an Apple device to join a FaceTime video/audio call via a web browser on any non-Apple device, including Windows PCs and Android phones.

It’s worth noting that non-apple users can only join a FaceTime call and can’t create one.

Here is how you can initiate a FaceTime call and invite your friend to it on iOS 15:

Launch the FaceTime app on your iPhone running iOS 15.

Tap on ‘Create Link.’

Give a name to the video room by tapping ‘Add Name.’ This step is optional.

Decide how you want to share the link (message, email, WhatsApp, Instagram) and tap that option. Proceed to send the link to all the people you want to invite.

That’s all you need to do on the iOS end. Once your invitees receive the link and open it, they’ll be redirected to the webpage with a popup asking for their name.

Upon joining, you’ll have to admit the invitees. While they’ll have all the traditional FaceTime controls, i.e., camera On/Off, mic mute, switching between the rear and front camera, they won’t be able to use Memojis, filters, stickers, etc.

Follow along the screenshots below: