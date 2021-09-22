Steam discounts several Call of Duty titles as part of franchise sale

Steam is currently offering a Call of Duty franchise sale with items including Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: WWII, DLCs and Season Passes available at a discount.

Check out the franchise sale below:

Bundles

Call of Duty Franchise Collection: $652.65 (regularly $1,266.10) — Includes 40 items, including DLCs

Activision Collection: $763.51 (regularly $1,135.77) — Includes 53 items, including non-COD titles from Activision

Call of Duty Warchest: $32.99 — Includes Call of Duty: United Offensive, Call of Duty and Call of Duty 2

Extras

Image credit: Steam

Source: Steam