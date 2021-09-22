Steam discounts several Call of Duty titles as part of franchise sale

Steam is currently offering a Call of Duty franchise sale with items including Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: WWII, DLCs and Season Passes available at a discount.
Check out the franchise sale below:
- Call of Duty: WWII: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III: $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: World at War: $16.49 (regularly $21.99)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare:$39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition: $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Call of Duty: Ghosts: $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Digital Hardened Edition: $54.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II: $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: $21.99 (regularly $43.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: $16.49 (regularly $21.99)
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare: $10.99 (regularly $21.99)
- Call of Duty: United Offensive: $16.49 (regularly $21.99)
- Call of Duty 2: $16.49 (regularly $21.99)
- Call of Duty: $16.49 (regularly $21.99)
Bundles
- Call of Duty Franchise Collection: $652.65 (regularly $1,266.10) — Includes 40 items, including DLCs
- Activision Collection: $763.51 (regularly $1,135.77) — Includes 53 items, including non-COD titles from Activision
- Call of Duty Warchest: $32.99 — Includes Call of Duty: United Offensive, Call of Duty and Call of Duty 2
Extras
- Call of Duty: WWII — Season Pass: $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III — Season Pass: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III — Zombies Chronicles: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
Image credit: Steam
Source: Steam