Should you buy Apple’s iPhone 13? [SyrupCast 246]

On this week’s SyrupCast, Brad Bennett, Jon Lamont and Patrick O’Rourke talk about Apple’s big iPhone 13 event.

This includes a discussion surrounding the fact that the iPhone 13 series is very similar to the iPhone 12 line, the Apple Watch Series 7, the reveal of the stellar-looking iPad mini, and the far more boring entry-level iPad. The team also talks about how wrong some rumours leading up to the event were, particularly relating to the Series 7.

You can listen to the show on your favourite podcast platform or watch the video version on YouTube.