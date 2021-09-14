Here’s the Canadian pricing for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPad mini and iPad

At its 2021 fall event, Apple unveiled several new products, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPad mini.
Apple’s website has now been updated with Canadian pricing and availability but there’s a lot, so we’ve listed all the pricing for each device, including storage configurations.
Canadian carrier pricing is coming soon.
iPad mini: available for pre-order today, launches September 24th
- 64GB (Wi-Fi): $649
- 256GB (Wi-Fi) $849
- 64GB (LTE) $849
- 256GB (LTE) $1049
Launches in Purple, Pink, Starlight and Space Grey.
iPad: available for pre-order today, launches September 24th
- 64GB (Wi-Fi): $429
- 256GB (Wi-Fi) $629
- 64GB (LTE) $599
- 256GB (LTE) $700
Launches in Space Grey and Silver
Apple Watch Series 7: launches later this fall
iPhone 13: available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th
- 128GB: $1,099
- 256GB: $1,239
- 512GB: $1,509
Launches in Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (Product)Red.
iPhone 13 mini: available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th
- 128GB: $949
- 256GB: $1089
- 512GB: $1359
Launches in Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (Product)Red
iPhone 13 Pro: available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th
- 128GB: $1,399
- 256GB: $1,539
- 512GB: $1,809
- 1TB: $2,079
Launches in Sierra Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold.
iPhone 13 Pro Max: available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th
- 128GB: $1,549
- 256GB: $1,689
- 512GB: $1,959
- 1TB: $2,229
Launches in Sierra Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold.
Click here to follow all of MobileSyrup‘s coverage of the September 14th Apple product event.