Here’s the Canadian pricing for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPad mini and iPad

The iPhone 13 starts at $1,099 CAD

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 14, 20212:53 PM EDT
At its 2021 fall event, Apple unveiled several new products, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPad mini.

Apple’s website has now been updated with Canadian pricing and availability but there’s a lot, so we’ve listed all the pricing for each device, including storage configurations.

Canadian carrier pricing is coming soon.

iPad mini: available for pre-order today, launches September 24th

  • 64GB (Wi-Fi): $649
  • 256GB (Wi-Fi) $849
  • 64GB (LTE) $849
  • 256GB (LTE) $1049

Launches in Purple, Pink, Starlight and Space Grey.

iPad: available for pre-order today, launches September 24th

  • 64GB (Wi-Fi): $429
  • 256GB (Wi-Fi) $629
  • 64GB (LTE) $599
  • 256GB (LTE) $700

Launches in Space Grey and Silver

Apple Watch Series 7: launches later this fall

iPhone 13: available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

  • 128GB: $1,099
  • 256GB: $1,239
  • 512GB: $1,509

Launches in Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (Product)Red.

iPhone 13 mini: available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

  • 128GB: $949
  • 256GB: $1089
  • 512GB: $1359

Launches in Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (Product)Red

iPhone 13 Pro: available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

  • 128GB: $1,399
  • 256GB: $1,539
  • 512GB: $1,809
  • 1TB: $2,079

Launches in Sierra Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

  • 128GB: $1,549
  • 256GB: $1,689
  • 512GB: $1,959
  • 1TB: $2,229

Launches in Sierra Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold.

