‘Bright: Samurai Soul’ starring Simu Liu hits Netflix on October 12

Netflix has shown off its first trailer for Bright: Samurai Soul starring Canada’s Simu Liu.

This is actually an anime spinoff of the 2017 action/fantasy film, Bright, which starred Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and Lucy Fry.

Bright: Samurai Soul focuses on Izou (Liu), a one-eyed wandering samurai who’s travelling with an orc and a little elf girl. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star headlines the English dub, while Yuki Nomura (Yakuza 6) leads the Japanese voice cast.

The movie will hit Netflix Canada on October 12th.

