Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet includes support for ‘Find My’

Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple has revealed several new accessories for its flagship smartphone line, including a refreshed line of cases and a new Leather Wallet with MagSafe accessory that’s compatible with its ‘Find My’ app.

This means that if you accidentally lose the magnetic wallet attachment — which can happen given it’s only stuck to the back of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 — iOS’ Find My app will be able to find its location, just like Apple’s Bluetooth tracking AirTags accessory.

However, the MagSafe Leather Wallet can only notify users about its last known location following being separated from the iPhone rather than real-time tracking. Strangely, the fine print of the accessory notes that Find My functionality doesn’t work with the Clear Case with MagSafe, indicating that the case likely blocks the connection with the iPhone.

Like most Apple accessories, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is somewhat expensive at $79. Colours include ‘Golden Brown,’ ‘Dark Cherry,’ ‘Sequoia Green,’ ‘Midnight’ and ‘Wisteria.’