Check out Best Buy’s top tech deals for the week

Best Buy’s top deals for the week include several gadgets like Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset, Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC, 4th-gen Apple iPad Pro, Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline and more.
Check out some of the notable items from the sale below:
TVs
- Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN75AU8000FXZC) – 2021: Now $1,499.99, was $1,699.99
- Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN50Q60AAFXZC) – 2021: Now $899.99, was $949.99
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (55LF621C21) – Fire TV Edition: Now $599.99, was $699.99
- LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV (OLED65C1AUB) – 2021: Now $2,599.99, was $2,999.99
- Samsung The Frame 50-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN50LS03AAFXZC) – 2021: Now $1,399.99, was $1,599.99
Find all TVs on sale here.
Laptops
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch w/ Touch Bar (2020) – Space Grey (Intel i5 2.0GHz / 512GB SSD / 16GB RAM): Now $2,099.99, was $2,399.99
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch w/ Touch Bar (2020) – Space Grey (Intel i5 2.0GHz / 1TB SSD / 16GB RAM): Now $2,349.99, was $2,649.99
- HP 14-inch Laptop with 1 year of Microsoft 365 – Silver (AMD 3020e/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Windows 10 S): Now $279.99, was $349.99
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-inch Laptop w/ 1 year of Microsoft 365 (Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/128GB eUFS/4GB RAM): Now $299.99, was $469.99
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch Touchscreen Laptop -Sandstone (Intel i5-1035G1/128GB SSD/8GB RAM): Now $809.99, was $899.99
Find all laptops on sale here.
Gaming laptops
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10300H/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Nvidia GTX 1650): Now $899.99, was $1,099.99
- HP OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060/Win 10): Now $1,549.99, was $1,699.99
- ASUS TUF F15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-11400H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/RTX 3050): Now $999.99, was $1,099.99
- ASUS ROG Strix G17 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): Now $1,999.99, was $2,499.99
- HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1650): Now $849.99, was $899.99
Find all gaming laptops on sale here.
Desktops and all-in-ones
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i Desktop PC – Grey (Intel Core i5-10400/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $599.99, was $799.99
- Acer TC Desktop PC (Intel Core i5-11400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $599.99, was $799.99
- HP 23.8-inch All-in-One Desktop PC – Snow White (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $1,099.99, was $1,199.99
- Dell Inspiron 5000 24-inch Touchscreen All-in-One PC (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $899.99, was $999.99
- Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC (AMD R3-3200G/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $499.99, was $599.99
Find all desktops and all-in-ones on sale here.
Gaming PCs
- Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC – Lunar Light (Intel Core i7-11700F/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): Now $2,299.99, was $2,499.99
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X/1TB HDD/500GB SSD/16GB RAM/GTX 1660 Super): Now $1,679.99, was $1,699.99
- ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC – Grey (AMD Ryzen 7-3700X/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070): Now $2,099.99, was $2,299.99
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5 3600/500GB SSD/8GB RAM/Radeon RX 580): Now $1,499.99, was $1,599.99
- Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC (Intel Core i5-11400F/1TB SSD/12GB RAM/GTX 1650): Now $999.99, was $1,299.99
Find all gaming PCs here.
PC gaming accessories
- Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: Now $59.99, was $99.99
- Logitech Pro 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: Now $129.99, was $169.99
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset with Microphone – Black/Green: Now $59.99, was $69.99
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Now $99.99, was $109.99
- ASUS ROG Gaming Wireless AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router: Now $499.99, was $529.99
Find all PC gaming accessories on sale here.
Monitors
- Dell 31.5-inch 1440p QHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (S3220DGF): Now $499.99, was $799.99
- MSI Optix 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor (G27C6): Now $249.99, was $319.99
- LG 34-inch Ultrawide FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor (34WN650-W): Now $379.99, was $449.99
- ASUS 21.5-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (VP228QG): Now $139.99, was $148.99
- Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LC34G55TWWNXZA): Now $599.99, was $649.99
Find all monitors on sale here.
Tablets
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (4th Generation) – Space Grey: Now $1,199.99, was $1,399.99
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (2nd Generation) – Space Grey: Now $919.99, was $1,179.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet With 8-Core Processor – Dark Grey: Now $279.99, was $329.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4-inch 256GB Android Tablet w/ Snapdragon 865 Plus 8-Core Processor – Mystic Black: Now $899.99, was $1,199
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6-inch Digital eReader with Touchscreen (B07HKYZMQX) – Black: Now $104.99, was $139.99
Find all tablets on sale here.
Headphones
- Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – Copper Blue: Now $89.99, was $139.99
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (2019): Now $179.99, was $199.99
- Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Now $129.99, was $249.99
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Midnight Black: Now $269.99, was $399.99
- JBL Club 950NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: Now $149.99, was $349.99
Find all headphones on sale here.
Portable speakers
- Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $349.99, was $429.99
- JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $349.99, was $399.99
- House of Marley No Bounds XL Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $89.99, was $149.99
- Toshiba ASC60 60-Watt Bluetooth Speaker – Single: Now $149.99, was $199.99
- iHome IBT400BGC Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $34.99, was $39.99
Find all portable speakers on sale here.
Smart home appliances
- Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: Now $229.99, was $299.99
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation – Stainless Steel: Now $259.99, was $329.99
- Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker – Chalk: Now $79.99, was $129.99
- Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulb – White & Colour Ambiance: Now $49.98, was $58.98
- Swann Wired 4-CH 1TB DVR Security System with 4 Bullet 1080p FHD Cameras: Now $215.99, was $315.99
Find all smart home appliances on sale here.
It’s worth noting that the top deals rotate every week. This week’s sale is set to end on September 16th.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Best Buy