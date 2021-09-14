Check out Best Buy’s top tech deals for the week

Best Buy’s top deals for the week include several gadgets like Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset, Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC, 4th-gen Apple iPad Pro, Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline and more.

Check out some of the notable items from the sale below:

TVs

Find all TVs on sale here.

Laptops

Find all laptops on sale here.

Gaming laptops

Find all gaming laptops on sale here.

Desktops and all-in-ones

Find all desktops and all-in-ones on sale here.

Gaming PCs

Find all gaming PCs here.

PC gaming accessories

Find all PC gaming accessories on sale here.

Monitors

Find all monitors on sale here.

Tablets

Find all tablets on sale here.

Headphones

Find all headphones on sale here.

Portable speakers

Find all portable speakers on sale here.

Smart home appliances

Find all smart home appliances on sale here.

It’s worth noting that the top deals rotate every week. This week’s sale is set to end on September 16th.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Best Buy