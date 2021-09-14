SaskTel to partner with local ISPs to boost rural internet speeds

SaskTel is launching a Rural Broadband Partnership Program to work with local internet service providers (ISPs) on bolstering broadband speeds in remote areas of Saskatchewan.

The goal of the program is to help smaller rural ISPs meet the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s “50/10” minimum benchmark (i.e. 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload) for broadband service in Canada.

According to the press release, a number of ISPs have already joined the program — H and K Rural Networks Inc, Living Sky Internet, and Wood River Controls — as well as the Muscowpetung First Nation.

SaskTel is Saskatchewan’s crown-owned telecommunications company and the province’s largest wireless provider.

On Sept. 10th, the carrier completed its four-year, $107 million “Wireless Saskatchewan” project, which brought the number of SaskTel cell towers across the province to 1,000.

Source: SaskTel