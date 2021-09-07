Samsung unveils new content creator-centric MicroSD cards

Samsung has unveiled new V30 microSD cards that aim to appeal to modern-day content creators.

The new Pro PLUS and EVO Plus microSD and SD memory cards are aimed squarely at professionals, content creators and day-to-day users.

According to Samsung, the new microSD cards are perfect for expanding mobile device capacity and capturing high-quality photos, 4K Ultra HD (UHD) video, and other content on cameras and drones.

The new cards have quicker read and write times over the company’s previous cards, allowing for smoother recording when filming in 4K UHD and Full HD (FHD). As stated in Samsung’s news release, the Pro Plus and EVO Plus cards offer read and write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 130MB/s, respectively.

Samsung also states that the cards have “six-proof” protection, allowing them to withstand extreme temperatures, passing through X-Ray machines, general wear out, water damage, drops and magnetic impacts.

While Samsung is designing the new cards to be 4K-proof and a content creator’s best friends, it’s worth noting that many current cameras require a video speed class rating of at least V60 to V90 to capture high-resolution 4K video. However, Samsung’s new cards offer a maximum of V30.

The new EVO Plus cards would be available in 64, 128, 256 and 512GB storage options, whereas the Pro Plus would be available in 128, 256 and 512GB options.

According to Samsung, the MicroSD cards should be listed on its web store starting today. However, they haven’t appeared yet. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung Canada regarding Canadian availability and pricing.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung