Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for $154 at Best Buy

Right on schedule, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale at Best Buy for $154.99, down from their regular price of $189.99 ($35 off).

All four colours of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale, including ‘Graphite, ‘Lavender,’ ‘Olive’ and ‘White.’ The Buds 2 feature active noise-cancelling, a slim, lightweight design that’s comfortable, and between four and 4.5 hours of battery life.

It’s important to note that the deal isn’t showing up on Best Buy’s website until you get to the checkout screen (see the screenshot below).



While MobileSyrup staff writer Bradley Bennett liked the Galaxy Buds 2, he cited their expensive price when compared to the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live, tricky touchpads and average mic quality as being issues.

For more on the Galaxy Buds 2, check out Bennett’s review of the wireless earbuds.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.