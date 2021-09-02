Amazon Prime Video announces new Canadian drama ‘Three Pines’

Amazon Prime Video has announced its latest TV drama Three Pines.

The upcoming Canadian Amazon Original series started production in both Montreal and rural Quebec this past week. The series stars Alfred Molina and is based on the crime novels by Toronto’s own Louise Penny.

Amazon’s press release says that the series will consist of eight one-hour episodes and follow Molina, who’s character is chief inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec.

“Man who sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and the evil in the seemingly ordinary. As he investigates a spate of murders in Three Pines, a seemingly idyllic village, he discovers long-buried secrets and faces a few of his own ghosts,” reads the upcoming series’ description.

Additional cast members include Rosif Sutherland, Tantoo Cardinal, Sarah Booth, Abba Tierney, Pierre Simpson and more.

Three Pines comes from Amazon Studios and is produced by Left Bank Pictures, which also works on Netflix’s The Crown. The TV show will be available exclusively on Prime Video, Canada, U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia and more.

Prime Video is available on smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android. The service costs $79.99 per year or $7.99 per month.

Source: Amazon