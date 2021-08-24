PREVIOUS|
Here’s how you can tune into Xbox’s showcase at Gamescom 2021

The event will focus on "previously announced games from Xbox Game Studios"

Aug 24, 2021

12:37 PM EDT

Microsoft is returning to this year’s Gamescom with another all-digital Xbox game showcase.

The Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager hosted Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream will begin on August 24th at 1pm ET/10am PT and will last around 90 minutes.

According to Xbox, the event will focus on “previously announced games from Xbox Game Studios” and its partners from around the world, along with updates on upcoming releases for Xbox Game Pass, including titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo: Infinite.

The showcase will be broadcast live on official Xbox channels, such as Twitch, YouTube (embedded above), Facebook and Twitter.

Further, the stream will be showcased in 1080p quality at 60 frames per second, which is already good enough. But if you’re fine with waiting, a higher-resolution 4K video at 60 frames per second will be published post-stream on the Xbox YouTube account.

Xbox also notes that the subtitles will be available in the YouTube upload post showcase, if not during the livestream.

Source: Xbox

