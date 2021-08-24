ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale offers titles up to 80 percent off

Xbox is currently offering an ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale with titles like Outlast 2, Destiny 2, Forza Motorsport 7 and more on discount.
Check out some notable deals below:
- Forza Motorsport 7: Now $19.99, was $79.99
- Outlast 2: Now $5.24, was $34.99
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition: Now $13.74, was $54.99
- Battlefield V: Now $5.99, was $39.99
- Ancestors Legacy: Now $20.79, was $51.99
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition: Now $24.99, was $49.99
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5): Now $5.99, was $14.99
- AeternoBlade II: Now $12.79, was $31.99
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition: Now $10.39, was $51.99
- Crypto by POWGI: Now $4.11, was $10.29
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition: Now $56.94, was $84.99
- Surviving Franchise Bundle: Now $28.39, was $70.99
- Darkestville Castle: Now $7.59, was $18.99
- Deliver Us The Moon: Now $12.79, was $31.99
- Everreach: Project Eden: Now $6.39, was $31.99
- Full Metal Furies: Now $6.49, was $25.99
- Katana Kata: Now $7.19, was $17.99
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing: Now $13.19, was $32.99
- Super Street: The Game: Now $7.49, was $24.99
Find all games under the ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale here. The titles are discounted until August 29th, so you have a little bit of time to make up your mind.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Xbox
