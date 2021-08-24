PREVIOUS|
Deals

ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale offers titles up to 80 percent off

The titles are discounted until August 29th

Aug 24, 2021

12:23 PM EDT

Xbox is currently offering an ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale with titles like Outlast 2, Destiny 2, Forza Motorsport 7 and more on discount.

Check out some notable deals below:

Find all games under the ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale here. The titles are discounted until August 29th, so you have a little bit of time to make up your mind.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox

