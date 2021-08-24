PREVIOUS
Bell to expand fibre network to Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata, Quebec

Bell says the expansion will bring high-speed fibre internet access and other services like Fibe TV to the area

Bell announced it will expand its fibre internet service to homes and businesses in the Bas-Saint-Laurent community of Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata in Quebec.

The Montreal-based national telecom company detailed the expansion in a release, noting that the project will be fully funded by Bell. It’s part of a $1.7 billion next-gen infrastructure investment that’s already bringing fibre broadband to some 200 locations in the area.

“Bridging the digital divide is a priority for Bell as we advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world,” said Karine Moses, Bell’s vice chair for Quebec, in the release. “We’re proud to bring our pure fibre connections and world-leading Internet and TV services to households and commercial locations in smaller Québec communities like Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata as part of our historic network acceleration program.”

Bell says the investment will provide fast, high-capacity 100 percent fibre connections with downloads speed of up to 1.5Gbps. Additionally, the network expansion will give more people access to Bell services like Fibe TV.

Finally, Bell notes the $1.7 billion capital acceleration comes in addition to the roughly $4 billion the company typically invests in network infrastructure each year.

