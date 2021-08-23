WhatsApp might soon officially run on the iPad and other tablets, as the chat platform’s next-generation encryption capabilities will make multi-device connections without using a smartphone a possibility.
Reports from last month suggest that WhatsApp is testing multi-device support, and now it seems like WhatsApp is working on a fully native iPad app for the first time.
According to a series of tweets by @WABetaInfo, iPad and Android tablets will be able to be used as “linked devices” to a WhatsApp account for the first time as part of the upcoming multi-device beta. However, it’s worth noting that the WhatsApp for iPad app will most likely be a native app, rather than a web app.
• Is WhatsApp for iPad a web app? No, it's a native app!
• Will WhatsApp for iPad work independently? Yes.
• Is WhatsApp for iPad already available? No.
• WhatsApp beta for iPad? If you have WhatsApp beta for iOS, you will automatically have the iPad version in the future. https://t.co/aQYBBtW7Sb
— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 21, 2021
The app will have access to all of the capabilities of a native application, and will also be able to function independently. In other words, even if your smartphone is unavailable, you will still soon be able to use WhatsApp on your iPad. Additionally, if you already have WhatsApp for iOS beta, you’ll be able to download the iPad app as well.
While no specific release date for the update was revealed, @WABetaInfo‘s tweet states that the integration is under development and will be released in a future update.
Source: @WABetaInfo
