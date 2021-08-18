GameStop Canada, previously known as EB Games, has some PlayStation 5 consoles in stock.
Take note that these are bundles that include the consoles and an extra $89.99 DualSense controller.
You can order the bundles here. In total it appears that the cost is $719.
If you want to learn about the console, you can read our review here.
There’s a waitlist to get into the site, so give it a bit of time. Note: GameStop Canada displayed some customers’ personal information on its website during a PS5 restock earlier this year. The company has never publicly addressed this incident, so keep that in mind if you want to order from the retailer.
