GameStop Canada has PS5 console bundles with extra controllers (sold out)

Hurry these sell out fast

Aug 18, 2021

10:08 AM EDT

PlayStation 5

GameStop Canada, previously known as EB Games, has some PlayStation 5 consoles in stock.

Take note that these are bundles that include the consoles and an extra $89.99 DualSense controller.

You can order the bundles here. In total it appears that the cost is $719.

If you want to learn about the console, you can read our review here.

There’s a waitlist to get into the site, so give it a bit of time. Note: GameStop Canada displayed some customers’ personal information on its website during a PS5 restock earlier this year. The company has never publicly addressed this incident, so keep that in mind if you want to order from the retailer.

