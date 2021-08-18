Apple files notice of appeal in Corellium copyright case

Shortly after Apple settled a lawsuit against Corellium, a company that makes virtualized software for security research, Apple filed a notice of appeal in a separate case involving the security company.
As a quick refresher, Apple launched the lawsuit in 2019 after Corellium made a tool that virtualized iOS available for researchers. Corellium’s technology allows users to run virtual iOS (or Android) devices in their browser, and describes it as more accurate than emulators and more efficient than using physical devices.
Apple argued the company infringed on Apple’s copyright. Further, the iPhone maker alleged that Corellium violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). In December 2020, a Florida federal judge ruled against Apple regarding the copyright claim. The DMCA claim was the one Apple settled earlier this month.
According to Reuters, Apple filed a notice of appeal with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. 9to5Mac clarifies that the notice of appeal is for the December 2020 summary judgement, which was published August 17th with the final judgement.
To recap, Apple is appealing a judgement regarding its copyright claim against Corellium, while the DMCA settlement appears to stand.
It’s also important to note that the appeal comes after Corellium announced that it would pay security researchers to check Apple’s new Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) system (which is only in the U.S. at the moment), which has come under fire for its potential to erode user privacy. However, Corellium also previously defended CSAM, arguing that the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment would prevent the government from misusing the tool.
Comments